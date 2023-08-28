Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New vision for City of Kitchener approved by council

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 4:13 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. View image in full screen
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kitchener has a new 20-year vision for the city’s future as council approved a plan which is intended to guide priorities over the next four years.

The focus over the next four ears will be on making the city connected, green, caring as well as ensuring it thrives economically.

“We’re telling the story of Kitchener from now until 2043,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated. “We want to build a city for everyone where, together, we take care of the world around us — and each other.

“The lessons of our past — and the promise of tomorrow — remind us that people who love their city can always change it, and our world, for the better. Together.”

The city says the vision was created through consultation with residents, councillors, staff and community stakeholders.

Story continues below advertisement

To reach area residents, more than 1,000 people answered a phone survey while there were also interviews on the street as well as online engagement

Trending Now

There were also 36 people who voluntarily joined a planning committee which spent six months helping to develop the plan.

“Kitchener’s approach to this strategic plan, including forming a resident panel, is an outstanding example of a thoughtful and effective public engagement process,” said Troy Glover, vice-chair of the voluntary Compass Kitchener committee.

“The diversity of resident panel members led to rich discussion and illuminated a variety of meaningful perspectives for consideration. This weaved together a complex and compelling narrative of Kitchener.”

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsKitchener-WaterlooKitchener councilBerry VrbanovicKitchener OntarioKitchener strategic plan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices