New vision for City of Kitchener approved by council

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener has a new 20-year vision for the city’s future as council approved a plan which is intended to guide priorities over the next four years.

The focus over the next four ears will be on making the city connected, green, caring as well as ensuring it thrives economically.

“We’re telling the story of Kitchener from now until 2043,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated. “We want to build a city for everyone where, together, we take care of the world around us — and each other.

“The lessons of our past — and the promise of tomorrow — remind us that people who love their city can always change it, and our world, for the better. Together.”

The city says the vision was created through consultation with residents, councillors, staff and community stakeholders.

Story continues below advertisement

To reach area residents, more than 1,000 people answered a phone survey while there were also interviews on the street as well as online engagement

There were also 36 people who voluntarily joined a planning committee which spent six months helping to develop the plan.

“Kitchener’s approach to this strategic plan, including forming a resident panel, is an outstanding example of a thoughtful and effective public engagement process,” said Troy Glover, vice-chair of the voluntary Compass Kitchener committee.

“The diversity of resident panel members led to rich discussion and illuminated a variety of meaningful perspectives for consideration. This weaved together a complex and compelling narrative of Kitchener.”