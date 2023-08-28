Menu

Headline link
Traffic

1 person taken to hospital after collision in Georgina, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 3:40 pm
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022.
A York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision in Georgina, Ont., sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at around 2 p.m., officers were called to the Baseline Road and Woodbine Avenue area for reports of a collision between a Dodge Caravan and a Kia.

Officers said the driver of the Kia was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Caravan was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

