Sports

Canada head coach John Herdman steps down to take Toronto FC job

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2023 3:29 pm
TORONTO — John Herdman has spent more than a decade successfully leading Canada at the international level.

Now the longtime soccer coach faces perhaps his most challenging task of all — restoring Major League Soccer club Toronto FC to its former glory.

Herdman stepped down as coach of Canada’s men’s team on Monday and was named head coach of TFC, taking over from interim skipper Terry Dunfield. He will assume coaching responsibilities as of October 1.

Herdman inherits a TFC club that has struggled mightily this season and sits in last place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-13-10 record.

He comes to MLS after 13 successful years coaching Canada at the international level.

He is the first manager to lead both a women’s and men’s team from the same country to World Cup qualification.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

