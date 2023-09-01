What’s open and closed during the Labour Day weekend in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Monday, Sept. 4 is the Labour Day holiday in Ontario.

Here’s a list of some of the services, stores and more that are open and closed in Peterborough, Ont., on the holiday Monday and the weekend.

Municipal/provincial

Peterborough City Hall: Closed Monday. Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday. Some services are available at peterborough.ca.

Garbage/recycling collection: No changes to curbside garbage and recycling collection on Monday.

Child care centres: The city’s child-care centres will be closed on Monday.

Recycling drop-off depot (309 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours (self-serve) daily.

Hazardous household waste facility (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City/county landfill (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Friday 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Peterborough Public Health: Closed Saturday to Monday. Open Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Peterborough Public Works: Phone line at 705-745-1386 is answered daily, 24 hours a day.

Parks: Public washrooms in city parks open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Jackson Park facilities close daily at 5 p.m.).

Peterborough Marina (92 George St. N.): Open Monday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For bookings, visit the marina’s website or call 705-742-0050.

Peterborough Social Services (179 Charlotte St.): Closed on Monday. Emergency shelters remain open. Individuals can call 705-926-0096 after hours, during weekends and on holidays.

Peterborough Transit: Transit will operate on a holiday service on Monday. Route service changes begin Sunday. Visit peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525 for detailed schedules. Regular service Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Peterborough Airport: Airport operations staff are on-site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed from Saturday to Monday. Fine payments can be made online.

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily year-round from 8:30 a.m. until dusk.

Splash pads: All pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Barnardo Park (955 Barnardo Ave.), King Edward Park (455 George St. S.), Kinsmen Park (1 Kinsmen Way), Rogers Cove (131 Maria St.), Nicholls Oval Park (725 Armour Rd.) and Turner Park (673 Chamberlain St.). Lifeguards supervise city wading pools from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arts, leisure and recreation

City arenas:

Peterborough Memorial Centre: Closed for ice rentals on Monday. The Peterborough Petes will host their training camp Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information.

Closed for ice rentals on Monday. The Peterborough Petes will host their training camp Monday. Visit memorialcentre.ca for information. Healthy Planet Arena: Closed Monday.

Closed Monday. Kinsmen Civic Centre: Closed Monday.

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public in preparation for relocation this fall.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Open Monday from noon to 5 p.m. Also open Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Information on exhibits and events is available online.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online resources can still be accessed. Visit ptbolibrary.ca and click on the ‘Browse’ tab.

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre (775 Brealey Dr.): Open on Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also open on Friday 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Peterborough YMCA of Central East Ontario (123 Aylmer St. S.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (lap pool opens at 8 a.m.).

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Open on Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trent Athletics Centre (1600 West Bank Dr.): Open Monday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping/grocery

The Beer Store: Three stores are open on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 570 Lansdowne St. W., 139 George St. N. and 1900 Lansdowne St. W. (drive-thru only). Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Monday. Regular hours Friday to Sunday for all stores.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Monday. Open Friday 9 a.m. to 8:30 and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FreshCo (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 167 Brock St.): Both stores are closed on Monday. Both open Friday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lansdowne open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Brock open Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Foodland (760 Sherbrooke St. and 124 Hunter St. E.): Both closed on Monday. Both are open Friday to Sunday – Sherbrooke 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; Hunter Street 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Lansdowne Place Mall: Closed on Monday. Open Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Morello’s Your Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. E.): Open Monday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also open Friday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, both days 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No Frills (1866 Lansdowne St. W. and 230 George St. N): Both open Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both are also open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Peterborough Farmers’ Market (151 Lansdowne St. West): Open Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre parking lot (Morrow Building).

Peterborough Regional Farmers’ Market: Open Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Quaker Foods Urban Park on the corner of Charlotte and Aylmer streets.

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed on Monday. Open Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys (1200 Lansdowne St. W. and 501 Towerhill Rd.): Both stores are closed on Monday. Both are open Friday, Sunday and Monday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Home Depot (500 Lansdowne St. W.): Closed Monday. Open Friday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both are closed on Monday. Both are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.