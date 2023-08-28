Menu

Crime

Guelph police investigate after 2 units in same building broken into

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 28, 2023 3:02 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The Guelph Police Service is investigating a pair of break and enters that occurred in the same building.

Officers were called to a home in the Exhibition Park area Saturday evening.

Investigators say two units were broken into during the day while the owners were out.

They say several pieces of jewelry were taken from both units. They include a wedding ring, a gold pocket watch and several necklaces and earrings.

The estimated value of the stolen merchandise is more than $4,000.

Anyone with information on this break-in and theft is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

