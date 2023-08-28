Menu

Crime

1 dead after vehicle rolls into ditch on Manitoba island, RCMP say

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 1:53 pm
Officers with Gimli's RCMP detachment say one person is dead after a pickup truck rolled into a ditch on Matheson Island, Man., on Aug. 26. View image in full screen
Officers with Gimli's RCMP detachment say one person is dead after a pickup truck rolled into a ditch on Matheson Island, Man., on Aug. 26. RCMP / File
One person is dead after a vehicle rolled into a ditch on Matheson Island, Man.

Gimli RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Lakeview Road on Aug. 26. Officers arrived at around 5 p.m. and located a pickup truck inside a ditch. Police say the vehicle had collided with a fence.

A 50-year-old female passenger from Thompson was pronounced dead.

The driver was not physically injured and was able to exit the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from Winnipeg was arrested for impaired driving and held in custody overnight at the Gimli RCMP detachment. He was released the next day and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6 in Arborg.

He is expected to face charges of impaired driving causing death and the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Mounties continue to investigate with support from the criminal collision investigation team and an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

