Crime

Case of stolen van ramming Guelph police cruiser results in another arrest

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 28, 2023 1:08 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Another arrest has been made in connection with a stolen van that rammed a Guelph police cruiser.

Investigators say a 35-year-old woman from Guelph is facing charges related to the incident on Aug. 17 and will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 10.

Just before 2 p.m., police were informed about a Dodge Caravan that was reported stolen from the downtown area.

It was later located in the area of Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South.

Investigators say the vehicle got away, striking the cruiser before running over a traffic island and then a red light. No pursuit was taken in the interest of public safety.

A 29-year-old Guelph woman was arrested and charged the following day. Investigators are still looking for the male driver of the vehicle.

