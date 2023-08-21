Menu

Crime

Guelph police cruiser rammed while trying to stop stolen van

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 21, 2023 11:12 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A Guelph Police Service cruiser paid the price as officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle.

Police were notified Thursday afternoon of reports of a Dodge Caravan being stolen from the downtown.

Around 2 p.m., officers located the van near Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South. Investigators say police attempted to stop the van but it drove into the passenger side of a police cruiser, then reversed over a traffic island and ran a red light at Wellington Street and Gordon Street.

They say there was no police pursuit of the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

Officers made an arrest on Friday night, a 29-year-old woman who they allege was spotted getting out of the stolen van. Investigators say she was under orders to remain under house arrest. She is being held for a bail hearing.

Investigators are trying to identify and locate two other people, a male driver and a second female passenger, who were in the stolen van at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7277 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleGuelph Police ServicePolice PursuitStolen VancruiserDodge Caravan
