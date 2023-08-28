Stanley Cup makes appearances in Kitchener, Guelph over the weekend

Hockey’s ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, was in the area over the weekend, making stops in Kitchener and Guelph during its annual offseason tour.

Kitchener native Nicolas Hague brought the trophy to the Activa Sportsplex on Sunday allowing locals to get a closer look.

Hague, who is a defenceman with the Las Vegas Golden Knights, played his minor hockey in Kitchener before spending a year with the Kitchener Dutchmen and then stepping up to the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League.

With the Golden Knights being this year’s Stanley Cup champions, each player on the winning squad can take the trophy wherever they wish for a day.

“So much fun was had by everyone at today’s @CityKitchener celebration for @nichague14 and his @NHL @StanleyCup win!,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Thanks to Nicolas and his family for working with #KitchenereEvents to celebrate with our community!”

Story continues below advertisement

(2/2) So much fun was had by everyone at today’s @CityKitchener celebration for @nichague14 and his @NHL @StanleyCup win! Thanks to Nicolas and his family for working with #KitchenereEvents to celebrate with our community! Congrats to 1st visitors and 6am fans – Rod and Chris! pic.twitter.com/fi768eCT6r — Berry Vrbanovic (@berryonline) August 27, 2023

A day earlier, the cup was down the highway in Guelph as it was used as part of a fundraiser for Big Brothers at the Italian Club of Canada.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie issued a thank-you on X to all of those involved.

So cool to have the #StanleyCup in #Guelph at the @ICCGuelph tonight, thanks to the @GoldenKnights and to the organizers coordinating the event to support @guelphfoodbank! pic.twitter.com/1hKUWFGCeB — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) August 26, 2023