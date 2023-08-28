Menu

Crime

Man attacked with machete at Southgate Transit Centre: Edmonton police

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 11:09 am
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
A man was threatened with a knife and then attacked with a machete around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Southgate Transit Centre, Edmonton Police Services said. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
A man was threatened with a knife and then attacked with a machete around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Southgate Transit Centre, Edmonton police said.

Police said the man was seated and waiting for an Edmonton Transit Service bus when a female approached him and threatened him with a knife.

A male suspect then came up behind the man and struck his arm with a machete, police said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it is unconfirmed at this time if the two incidents are connected.

The female suspect fled south on foot on 111th Street toward Whitemud Drive and the male suspect fled on a southbound LRT, said police.

Police believe these incidents were random as the victim did not know the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can call police at 780-423-4567 or submit a tip anonymously on Crime Stoppers.

