Canada

Weekend earthquake rumbles across southwestern Ontario

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 9:22 am
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti). View image in full screen
(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti).
Most parts of southwestern Ontario might have felt the ground shake over the weekend.

According to Earthquake Canada, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported across the region around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The intensity map from the National Earthquake Monitoring Authority showed that some residents felt the effects from the earthquake in London, St. Thomas, Stratford, Woodstock, Brantford, Kitchener, Guelph, Hamilton, Toronto, St. Catherine’s, and Niagara Falls.

The systemic event hit around 67 km east-north-east of Cleveland, and 186 km east-south-east of Detroit.

The approximate location of the 4.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt on Sunday evening.
The approximate location of the 4.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt on Sunday evening. Earthquake Canada

No damage or injuries have been reported.

