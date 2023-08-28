Menu

Canada

Weekend earthquake reported in St. Thomas, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 28, 2023 8:02 am
Some residents around St. Thomas, Ont., might have felt a rumbling over the weekend.

According to Earthquake Canada, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the region around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Responding to the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, some residents say they felt the earthquake in London, Ingersoll, Port Colborne and St. Catharine’s.

The National Earthquake Monitoring Authority said that the systemic event hit around 67 km east-north-east of Cleveland and 186 km east-south-east of Detroit.

Approximate location of the 4.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt on Sunday, August 27, 2023.
Approximate location of the 4.3 magnitude earthquake that was felt on Sunday, August 27, 2023. Earthquake Canada
