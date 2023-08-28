Weekend earthquake reported in St. Thomas, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Some residents around St. Thomas, Ont., might have felt a rumbling over the weekend.

According to Earthquake Canada, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the region around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Automatic detection of seismic event: magnitude 4.3 – 27 Aug 22:43 EDT – ST THOMAS, ON region — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) August 28, 2023

No damage or injuries have been reported.

Responding to the post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, some residents say they felt the earthquake in London, Ingersoll, Port Colborne and St. Catharine’s.

The National Earthquake Monitoring Authority said that the systemic event hit around 67 km east-north-east of Cleveland and 186 km east-south-east of Detroit.