Peel Regional Police say a man has died after an industrial accident in Brampton on Monday morning.

Crews were called to Orenda and Dixie roads at around 7:30 a.m.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the industrial accident were not released, however, police said the ministry of labour has been called in to investigate.

No other details were provided.

