Two Central Okanagan long-term care homes welcome back evacuated residents

Send this page to someone via email

Two Central Okanagan long-term care facilities will be welcoming back its residents, after they were forced to evacuate to neighbouring communities due to wildfires.

“Interior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents to Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna and Lake Country Lodge in Lake Country,” Interior Health (IH) said in a press release.

116 residents from Glenmore Lodge and 48 residents from the Lake Country Lodge will now be able to return home. Interior Health says families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back, and intakes will be staggered.

3:34 More Grouse Complex evacuation orders rescinded

“Repatriation will occur gradually to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes,” IH added.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, IH relocated close to 900 people from nine different senior care homes, as a proactive response to wildfires in the area.

In addition to the two care homes in Kelowna and Lake Country allowing residents back, IH has also begun the work to support long-term care residents return to both the Vineyards Residence in Kelowna and the Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna.

Family members of residents can call 1-833-469-9800 to check on the status and current location of their loved ones.