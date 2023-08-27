Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Walk the Walk Drag fashion show raises almost $160K for Regina’s Lulu’s Lodge

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 4:58 pm
Jada Yee took up the moniker of Chyna B. Deadly as he dressed in drag for the Walk the Walk fashion shower. View image in full screen
Jada Yee took up the moniker of Chyna B. Deadly as he dressed in drag for the Walk the Walk fashion shower. Jada Yee
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

By day, Jada Yee is a father of two trans children but on Aug. 26, Jada become Drag Queen Chyna B. Deadly, as he participated in a drag fashion show.

Walk the Walk, a charity drag show event hosted by Flo Mingo and the John Howard Society raises money for Lulu’s Lodge, a support shelter for LGBTQ2S+ youth in Regina.

“This is very near and dear to my heart,” Yee said. He added that he felt it was important to raise awareness of issues faced by queer youth.

The show raised $158,217 for Lulu’s lodge, something Yee said he considered a huge success. He credited performers at the show for “pouring their heart and soul” into their performances.

“Last night showed me that there is tremendous support and allies for the LGBTQ2S+ community,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Blair Roberts is the director of external relations at the John Howard Society, which oversees Lulu’s Lodge and was founded in 2018.

He said the youth in the community have unique needs especially in relation to their housing and safety.

Trending Now

“We decided to launch Lulu’s Lodge because there was a gap in the community and our philosophy is that we want to fill those gaps and help as many people as we can,” Robert said.

Click to play video: 'Pride on the Prairies: The push for better LGBTQ2+ acceptance in Lacombe, AB'
Pride on the Prairies: The push for better LGBTQ2+ acceptance in Lacombe, AB
SafetyHousingHomelessnessYouthLGBTQ2SdragFashion ShowLGBTQ2S+ safety
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices