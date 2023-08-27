Walk the Walk Drag fashion show raises almost $160K for Regina’s Lulu’s Lodge

Send this page to someone via email

By day, Jada Yee is a father of two trans children but on Aug. 26, Jada become Drag Queen Chyna B. Deadly, as he participated in a drag fashion show.

Walk the Walk, a charity drag show event hosted by Flo Mingo and the John Howard Society raises money for Lulu’s Lodge, a support shelter for LGBTQ2S+ youth in Regina.

“This is very near and dear to my heart,” Yee said. He added that he felt it was important to raise awareness of issues faced by queer youth.

The show raised $158,217 for Lulu’s lodge, something Yee said he considered a huge success. He credited performers at the show for “pouring their heart and soul” into their performances.

“Last night showed me that there is tremendous support and allies for the LGBTQ2S+ community,” he said.

Blair Roberts is the director of external relations at the John Howard Society, which oversees Lulu’s Lodge and was founded in 2018.

He said the youth in the community have unique needs especially in relation to their housing and safety.

“We decided to launch Lulu’s Lodge because there was a gap in the community and our philosophy is that we want to fill those gaps and help as many people as we can,” Robert said.