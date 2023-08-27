Furby Street shooting claims 38-year-old man, Winnipeg police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighbourhood of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say they went to the 500 block of Furby Street around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 with reports of a shooting. Officers found an unresponsive man and gave him emergency medical care before rushing him to hospital but he died of his injuries.

The homicide unit identified the victim as 38-year-old Cory Roger Roulette.

Police is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.