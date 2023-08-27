Bush Creek wildfire activity ‘expected to increase’ as warming, drying trend continues

Send this page to someone via email

There appears to be some good news in the forecast on Tuesday for those on the front lines of the Bush Creek wildfire, but the next several days may be challenging according to BC Wildfire Service.

A warming, drying trend is still projected to continue through Monday, which is expected to increase fire behaviour, but on Tuesday, cooler temperatures and a chance of precipitation are forecast.

“It’s likely going to come with some increase in winds from the west and we’re hoping some amount of precipitation a little later on Tuesday through the evening,” said BC Wildfire Service information officer, Mike McCulley.

“Wednesday and beyond should be cooler and a little more seasonal, and we’re feeling a little more certain that we will get some precipitation on Tuesday, which would be great news.”

McCulley added that there has been no significant growth on this fire over the last three to four days, currently estimated to be over 43,000 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve seen fairly stable conditions in terms of the weather — we haven’t seen it much for winds so far,” said McCulley.

“That’s good news for us, and in general, it allows us to get in and do a little bit tighter work closer to the head of the fire because it’s slightly safer for us.”

4:52 Wildfire impacts on farms and ranches

The focus for fire crews remains on priority areas. Aircraft have been able to fly both Saturday and Sunday, and danger tree assessment and mitigation work are ongoing along the Anglemont/Squilax road to Scotch Creek starting at the Squilax Airstrip.

Structural protection units have also been deployed to Scotch and Lee creeks, Turtle Valley and Sorrento.

“Our BC Wildfire Service crews are in that area, and they’ll keep working in there to really make sure this area is secure coming into the future,” said McCulley.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire Service is reminding those in the area that major safety hazards are something residents need to be aware of, and avoid.

“These include hazards from wildfire impact like danger trees, and hazards associated with response efforts like heavy equipment and aircraft engaging in suppression activities,” BC Wildfire Service posted to their website.

Meanwhile, two fires that were recently spotted burning near Seymour Arm, the North Humamilt Lake and Lower Humamilt Lake wildfires, are now classified as under control. An additional nearby fire, the North East Humamilt Lake wildfire, remains out of control.