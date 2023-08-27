Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two children killed by father in apparent murder-suicide, Quebec provincial police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 2:26 pm
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A Sûreté du Québec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning: This story deals with sensitive subject matter.

Provincial police in Quebec say a two young children are dead after their father took their life and then his own on Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says the incident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies near Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Police say the man took his own life after killing the two children, which authorities confirmed were his.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bernard says the case is being handled by the major crimes unit.

Trending Now

Police would not provide any further details surrounding the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.

More on Crime
PoliceMental HealthQuebecHomicideMurderChildrenSureté du QuébecSQDepressionQuebec policeMurder-SuicidekillingJolietteSQ policeFather kills children Quebec
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices