Two children killed by father in apparent murder-suicide, Quebec provincial police say

Warning: This story deals with sensitive subject matter.

Provincial police in Quebec say a two young children are dead after their father took their life and then his own on Saturday.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says the incident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the small community of Notre-Dame-des-Prairies near Joliette, Que., northeast of Montreal.

Police say the man took his own life after killing the two children, which authorities confirmed were his.

All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bernard says the case is being handled by the major crimes unit.

Police would not provide any further details surrounding the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.