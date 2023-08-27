‘Extreme safety concern:’ Rising copper wire thefts force N.S. Power to ramp up security

Nova Scotia Power says it’s ramping up security measures and using a new type of non-copper wire alternative after the company experienced about 30 thefts of copper wire from electric equipment throughout the province in 2023.

On Tuesday, a copper wire theft at a substation in Dartmouth resulted in a power outage that impacted about 10,000 residents in the area.

“Those that are stealing the wire are taking their own lives in their hands,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s senior director of energy delivery, adding that the vandalism of electrical equipment causes severe safety hazards.

Drover also said that while the theft didn’t directly cause Tuesday’s outage, it required responding crews to shut off power for safety purposes while they made repairs.

“They’re stealing copper wire itself from our electrical equipment… it’s an extreme safety concern,” he said.

Dover said the copper wire is used as protection for equipment and its removal can hurt both the facilities and those attempting to steal the metal.

In response to the uptick in copper thefts, Dover said Nova Scotia Power is now installing lesser-value copper alternatives that contain the same electrical characteristics.

“If we install wire that does not have any financial value, then there’s no reason to steal it,” he said.

View image in full screen A new type of non-copper is now being installed at Nova Scotia Power substations throughout the province. Emily Farlow, Nova Scotia Power

“It doesn’t increase the cost for us to install these wires. It provides the same electrical characteristics. They’re more readily available now, which is great. We’re using these wires to prevent the thieves from wanting to steal the wire themselves.”

Dover said the non-copper replacement won’t impact the power quality for residents.

Ben Stickle, a criminal justice professor at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville, said the rise in copper theft is “highly tied” to its significant price increase over the last few years – which, for some, outweighs the challenges and potential dangers associated with stealing the metal.

“When you have high value for something like this that could be re-sold, then you’re going to end up with more crime,” he said.

He said the price of copper currently sits at about $5.50 a pound.

Stickle, who wrote a book looking into the motivation behind metal theft, said it isn’t likely that anyone is stealing copper for personal use. Most thieves sell the metals to recycling centres and scrapyards because it’s difficult for these businesses to identify the materials items as stolen.

“Copper and other types of metal you can’t really identify very well… What happens is, you might bring in a large amount of metal that you did acquire legally but then mix in some stolen metals, and then the scrapyard has no way of knowing the difference,” he said.

He said another profitable approach for thieves is finding an intermediary, third-party buyer – someone who illegally purchases the copper with the intent of re-selling elsewhere.

Increased security measures

Stickle said, that when possible, businesses that are at risk of theft could substitute copper for other types of metal.

“One of the difficulties with that is basically telling the thieves ‘Hey, this isn’t as valuable as you think,’ but you almost have to go through that extra step of not only changing copper for a less valuable metal but informing the thieves ‘We don’t use copper at this substation’,” he said.

Stickle also noted that another challenging aspect of the crime isn’t tied to the value of stolen goods, but the larger impact that comes with theft – including potential damage to facilities and the loss of power to surrounding communities.

“Preventing this is really important,” he said.

“Having some type of surveillance or security… understanding when and where it is happening, and taking steps to make it more difficult to steal is primarily where I think we can see some impact.”

Dover said he’s aware there’s a desire to get copper right now, and because of that, Nova Scotia Power is increasing its security measures.

“We’re relying on the heightened security measures, more monitoring, both physically and using cameras as well. We’re relying on the new fences that we’re installing. We’re relying on the new wires,” he said.

“We’re also working with the authorities to try to crack down on people.”

‘Rising everywhere’

Stickle, who said he’s been investigating these incidents since 2014, said there was an increase in copper usage and purchases from China and several other buyers during a worldwide economic downturn that started in 2008. He said rising demand led to an increase in copper prices, resulting in more metal theft.

Stabilization of prices in 2013 led to a decrease in theft until recent economic conditions saw copper’s value increase again. Thefts increased, as well.

He said the process of stealing copper is likely passed along to others from someone who has experience pulling off a successful theft.

“I think it is often driven by the price and a group of individuals who understand the value and understand how to steal these things and what to do with them when they do,” Stickle said, adding that he’s learned, by interviewing metal thieves, that most people who were stealing had previous experiences working with metal.

He said these people may have been working with someone who was a plumber or electrician or they themselves worked in an automobile repair shop or scrapyard.

“They understood that there was value in metal. They understood how to get it administered, what to do with it,” he said.

“So, when we think about that, then we realize there’s a lot of people who have experienced what it is and how to take it. And so maybe they’re just using those tools in an illegal way to make a profit.”

Despite copper theft becoming a more common occurrence nationwide, Stickle said Canada is no exception to what is a global trend.

“It’s definitely seeming to be rising everywhere,” he said, mentioning that he’s spoken to people in the U.S., South Africa, Argentina, and Chile about the issue.

Dover said Nova Scotia Power is working closely with police to identify the individuals responsible for the recent copper thefts at electrical facilities.

“(We are) providing all the information that we can, and we don’t have much information at this time,” he said.

He said his “main message” is for people to consider the severe safety risks associated with attempting to steal copper wire from an electrical facility.

“Any time you go into a substation, and you take equipment, take copper, take whatever you take, you’re putting your own life in your hand,” he said.

– With files from Vanessa Wright