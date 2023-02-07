Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Death of man at Stellarton, N.S. power substation investigated as copper-wire theft attempt

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 3:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigating spate of copper wire thefts from Nova Scotia Power stations'
Police investigating spate of copper wire thefts from Nova Scotia Power stations
Wed, Jan 30: RCMP and Halifax police are investigating a spate of copper wire thets from Nova Scotia Power stations over the past month. They're now issuing a warning to potential thieves: It's illegal and dangerous. Alicia Draus reports – Jan 30, 2019

Police in Stellarton, N.S. are investigating the death of a man found behind a power substation as a possible copper-wire theft attempt.

In a release Tuesday, Stellarton police said they were called by Nova Scotia Power at 8 a.m., after employees found a deceased man at the substation on North Foord Street.

“The NS Power employees were searching for the source of a power disruption when they located the male,” police said. “This incident is being investigated as an attempted theft of copper wire.”

Read more: Nova Scotia Power, Bell Aliant see recent increase in copper wire theft

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

The man’s identity has not been confirmed.

In a statement, the chief operating officer of Nova Scotia Power said their thoughts were with the family of the man “at this very difficult time.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, this is a grave reminder of just how dangerous the theft of copper wire can be. We are cooperating fully with the Stellarton Police as they investigate this devastating situation,” he said.

According to the utility company, live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity, “so there is a very high risk of electrocution.”

Copper-wire theft can also generate unstable electrical current for customers and create dangerous working conditions for crews.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area is asked to call 902-752-6160 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'N.B. woman says copper wire theft setting her company back'
N.B. woman says copper wire theft setting her company back
Nova Scotia PowerSudden DeathNSPCopper Theftcopper wire theftStellarton NSStellarton PoliceNova scotia power copper theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers