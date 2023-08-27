Menu

Man dies following stabbing in East York

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted August 27, 2023 11:01 am
Around 4:45 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Conner Drive area. David Woodcock / Global News
A man has died following a stabbing in East York Saturday evening, police say.

Around 4:45 p.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive area.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to a local trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

A male suspect, between the ages of 30 and 40-years old, was taken into custody at the scene without incident, police say.

Investigators believe that this was not a random attack, but cannot specify the relationship between the suspect and the victim or the events that led to the stabbing.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” Insp. Suzanne Redman said.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident and are asking them to contact 55 Division at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

