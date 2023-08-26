Prairies Can receives $600K in funding for program support

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina chamber of commerce will receive $250,000 to create the community economic development and diversification program which will support immigrant, minority and Indigenous businesses.

The announcement was made at the University of Regina research and innovation centre.

Another $200,000 will go to Lumeca Health Inc. for a new platform called Lumeca-Go which focuses on emergency communication.

The Saskatchewan Interactive Media Association (SIMA) is receiving $150,000 to do a labour market economic impact study.

Darcy McLane, CEO of SIMA, said the various business sectors are changing across the province.

“This study will acknowledge the labour market, economic impact in the sectors and overall general studies in tech,” he said.

He added that it was important to champion the growth of the Saskatchewan tech sector.

George Cahal, member of parliament for Calgary Skyview was in attendance at the announcement.

“We know there’s a change happening here across Canada and around the world when it comes to technology and innovation and we want to make sure that we can use this funding to help understand better the needs of Saskatchewan,” Cahal said.

Officials said the goal of funding these programs is to bolster Saskatchewan businesses and strengthen its health care.