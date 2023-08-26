B.C. wildfires: Interior Health returning clients to evacuated long-term care residences

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says clients are being returned to two long-term care residences that were evacuated due to wildfire concerns.

Both residences are located in the Central Okanagan, Vineyard Residence in Kelowna and Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna.

Last week, the health agency recommended that more than 700 seniors in several local care facilities be relocated due to the McDougall Creek wildfire.



On Saturday, IHA said more than 200 residents are being returned because wildfire threats in the area have been reduced.

131 residents are returning to Vineyards Residence while 112 residents are returning to Lakeview Lodge.

“Interior Health is working with our partners in the delivery of long-term care services to keep families of residents informed as repatriation planning progresses,” it said.

“Repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes.”

Those seeking to confirm a family member’s current location can call 1-833-469-9800. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages can be left after hours for a call back.