Crime

Man charged with attempted murder in Sudbury, police believe attack hate motivated

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2023 6:46 pm
The Sudbury police headquarters are shown in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing another man in front of traffic in Sudbury in what police believe was a hate-motivated attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato. View image in full screen
The Sudbury police headquarters are shown in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing another man in front of traffic in Sudbury in what police believe was a hate-motivated attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato. DPi
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man was allegedly thrown into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Sudbury, Ont., earlier this week in what police believe was a hate-motivated attack.

Greater Sudbury Police say they are concerned that other incidents involving the same suspect might have gone unreported and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Police say they received a call on Aug. 22 from a person who was driving along Paris Street when a man on the sidewalk forcefully grabbed another man and threw him in front of the oncoming vehicle.

Police say the caller was able to hit the brakes just in time to avoid hitting the man who had been thrown into the roadway.

Sudbury police arrested a man today in connection with the incident, after appealing to the victim and the public to come forward with information.

They say the suspect, described as Caucasian, 50 to 65 years old, approximately 5-6 to 5-8 in height, 160 pounds, with a long grey and white beard and brown hair, may have been involved in other incidents.

Police say the case has been assigned to detectives in the major crimes section who are specifically trained to investigate hate crimes.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

