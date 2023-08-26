Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

‘We’re all brothers and sisters’: Yellowknife cab driver helps fellow evacuees in Calgary

By Norma Reid Global News
Posted August 26, 2023 3:36 pm
Click to play video: '‘We’re all brothers and sisters’: Yellowknife cab driver offering free rides to evacuees'
‘We’re all brothers and sisters’: Yellowknife cab driver offering free rides to evacuees
Abdel Karim Shalu was evacuated from the Northwest Territories but the man Yellowknife residents affectionately refer to as “Kumo” didn’t stop operating his business when he arrived to Calgary. Norma Reid has the story of the taxi driver who’s giving back to fellow evacuees, using the kindness in his heart.
His name is Abdel Karim Shalu. But Yellowknife residents affectionately refer to him as ‘Kumo.’

“Just my regular customers from the North,” Shalu says with a laugh.

That affection has spread to Calgary after he and his fellow residents were evacuated from the Northwest Territories. Shalu drove in his cab down and the rides didn’t stop when he arrived — he’s offering free service to evacuees, many of whom are staying near the airport.

“I know people get help from the community or government but some places are not covered, like going shopping or laundry,” he explains. The bulk of his rides are to laundry mats.

The fact Shalu does it without asking for gas money hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Four or five times a day he’s downtown,” said evacuee Wanetwassen Ylema. “It’s not easy for people you know? We don’t have anything to pay for a taxi.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond being a kind gesture, it’s also proving to be emotionally beneficial for those who are displaced.

“Sixty-eight per cent of our population has been evacuated. Many of the people in the North have never left the North”, said N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane.  “They’re not familiar with big cities. I know it’s a struggle.”

And seeing a familiar face behind the wheel is a simple gesture that goes a long way.

“They are my people. We are a small community we’re all brothers and sisters,” smiles Shalu. “We are in a bad situation so we do our best.”

YellowknifeActs of Kindnesscab driverWildfire EvacueesNWT WildfiresFree Cab RidesNWT wildfire 2023Support services for wildfire evacuees
