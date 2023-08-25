Menu

Crime

Afternoon Montreal altercation leads to stabbing, 2 men hospitalized

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 6:37 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Police are investigating after two men, both in their 20s, were stabbed Friday afternoon in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near the intersection of Grenet Street.

Brabant said it appears the two men were stabbed after a conflict, involving several people, escalated.

Story continues below advertisement

Police received a 911 call reporting an injured man at around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been stabbed to the upper body with what police described as an “edge weapon.”

The second victim, according to police, showed up by himself at a Montreal-area hospital. He had been stabbed in the lower body, Brabant said.

Neither victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, police had not made any arrests.

Montreal PoliceSPVMmontreal stabbingMontreal armed assaultmontreal violenceSaint-Laurent stabbing2 men stabbed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

