Afternoon Montreal altercation leads to stabbing, 2 men hospitalized

Police are investigating after two men, both in their 20s, were stabbed Friday afternoon in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said it happened on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near the intersection of Grenet Street.
Brabant said it appears the two men were stabbed after a conflict, involving several people, escalated.
Police received a 911 call reporting an injured man at around 3:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been stabbed to the upper body with what police described as an “edge weapon.”
The second victim, according to police, showed up by himself at a Montreal-area hospital. He had been stabbed in the lower body, Brabant said.
Neither victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening.
As of 6 p.m. on Friday, police had not made any arrests.
