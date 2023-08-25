Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New sushi vending machine smashed at Lower Mainland SkyTrain station

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Recently installed TransLink sushi vending machine vandalized'
Recently installed TransLink sushi vending machine vandalized
WATCH: Some fishy activity is being investigated at a recently installed sushi vending machine at a Coquitlam SkyTrain station. The machine at the Lafarge Lake-Douglas station was broken into, with nearly all of it's contents stolen.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A brand-new vending machine, which houses fresh sushi, has been smashed and robbed at a Lower Mainland SkyTrain station.

TransLink confirmed the vending machine at Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station was vandalized Friday morning.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Island business owner fed up with repeated break ins'
Vancouver Island business owner fed up with repeated break ins

The incident is under investigation and TransLink said it is working with the vendor to repair the damages.

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink shared its latest property crime statistics, which includes both theft and vandalism, which shows there has been a 20 per-cent decrease so far in 2023 compared to last year.

There were 917 crimes against property in the first two quarters of 2022 compared to 733 in 2023.

Global News has reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for information.

Click to play video: 'Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft'
Victoria charity’s custom cargo bike found after theft

This new vending machine is part of a rollout that included machines as Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and, of course, Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station, that began in early August.

Trending Now

The machines offer sushi, Italian subs and Filipino frozen desserts.

TransLink said more machines will be placed at stations along the Expo and Evergreen Line during the 12-month pilot project.

Advertisement
More on Crime
TransLinkmetro vancouver transit policeSkytrain stationSushi Vending MachineSushi vending machine smashedSushi vending machine vandalismTransLink vandalism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices