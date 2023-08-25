New sushi vending machine smashed at Lower Mainland SkyTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

A brand-new vending machine, which houses fresh sushi, has been smashed and robbed at a Lower Mainland SkyTrain station.

TransLink confirmed the vending machine at Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station was vandalized Friday morning.

The incident is under investigation and TransLink said it is working with the vendor to repair the damages.

TransLink shared its latest property crime statistics, which includes both theft and vandalism, which shows there has been a 20 per-cent decrease so far in 2023 compared to last year.

There were 917 crimes against property in the first two quarters of 2022 compared to 733 in 2023.

Global News has reached out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police for information.

This new vending machine is part of a rollout that included machines as Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal, Coquitlam Central Station and, of course, Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station, that began in early August.

The machines offer sushi, Italian subs and Filipino frozen desserts.

TransLink said more machines will be placed at stations along the Expo and Evergreen Line during the 12-month pilot project.