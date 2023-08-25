Ukrainian newcomers’ artwork showcased by Calgary gallery

Send this page to someone via email

A southeast Calgary art gallery is showcasing depictions of the atrocities in Ukraine, as well as the journey out of the war-torn country, from those who’ve experienced it firsthand.

An exhibit at The Collectors’ Gallery of Art in Inglewood includes pieces from 10 Ukrainian artists — nine who now live in Calgary and a photographer who remains in Ukraine — offering insight into the feelings of leaving their homeland following the Russian invasion.

“It hits me in the heart. It really does,” said Romana Kaspar-Kraft, owner of the The Collectors Gallery of Art. “There are some really sad stories but they show it through their art and many of them are quite happy paintings and uplifting.

“They have so much hope.”

Each piece in the collection is available for sale, with all of the proceeds benefiting the artists.

Other local artists have donated their work to the gallery for inclusion in a silent auction supporting the Ukrainian artists.

The exhibition is scheduled to remain on display until Sept. 3.

With files from Global News’ Norma Reid.