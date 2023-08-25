Vertical farming operators eye Peterborough region for expansion

Send this page to someone via email

Vertical farming could help the economy grow in the Peterborough region — but there are some barriers, experts say.

Vertical farming as the name suggests, is the growing of crops in vertical rows. The key difference between traditional farming is vertical farms are in climate-controlled facilities without the use of soil or sunshine. Food can be grown over a shorter time period, regardless of the weather.

According to the Peterborough and Kawarthas Economic Development, a number of vertical farming companies have expressed interest in joining the region’s agricultural scene. President and CEO Rhonda Keenan says several European producers are eyeing the region for expansion.

“I haven’t been able to quantify the economic impact, but I know the social impact of having more food grown locally is always a good thing,” she said.

Among local producers already venturing into vertical farms is Chemong City Greens in Peterborough. Owner Matt Anderson has been selling micro greens from his basement vertical farm for nearly two years.

“You’re able to produce that food locally,” he said. “so you’re removing any sort of reliance on shipping long distances or any sort of supply chain issues that may come with that.”

Anderson says he’s enticed by the region’s interest in his industry. However, he says there needs to be more education about vertical farming.

“Understanding that it’s not a fad,” he said. “You can produce serious amounts of food. Six square feet of growing can produce — depending on the variety — anywhere between 10 to 45 pounds of food weekly.”

But experts say the model won’t replace traditional farming, but instead is an addition.

Thomas Graham, a Guelph University associate professor at the School of Environmental Studies, says vertical farming has plenty of growth potential. He says there remains a need to reduce farming’s carbon footprint and grow more variety of food.

“If we’re serious about that and not relying on the rest of the world as much as we do, the investments need to be made in this and the industry nurtured,” hes said. “So it can start to meet those demands.”

According to Keenan, government leaders are showing interest in growing the vertical farming industry.

However, Peterborough’s main barrier remains finding land to house a facility.

“We don’t have any vacant manufacturing spaces, so we’re looking at companies that wanted to build their own space, build their own tower and farms,” she said.

The goal is to have a large-scale vertical farm running in Peterborough within a couple of years, she said.

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News Peterborough