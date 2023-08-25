Jets, Moose announce affiliation with ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have a new minor-league affiliate.

The team announced a partnership Friday with the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals for the 2023-24 season.

The Jets — and the AHL’s Manitoba Moose — have been without an ECHL affiliate since their deal with the Jacksonville Icemen ended in 2021.

Jets executive Craig Heisinger said in a statement that both the Jets and Moose are looking forward to a partnership with the Admirals, who are based in Norfolk, Virginia.

“The city of Norfolk and the Admirals franchise have a rich hockey history,” Heisinger said.

“We look forward to the opportunity that this affiliation will provide for our prospects.”

The Admirals, whose lineup includes former Moose forward Todd Burgess, were previously affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes, and finished the 2022-23 ECHL season with a 21-46-5 record.

Winnipeg hockey fans may recognize the franchise name. A previous incarnation of the Admirals competed in the AHL from 2000-2015, when they would have competed against the Moose.

That team was moved to California to become the San Diego Gulls in 2015-16, and the Admirals name and identity was taken on by the ECHL team.

“Winnipeg’s dedication to winning and development is no secret in the hockey world,” said Admirals coach and general manager Jeff Carr.

“With the depth that Winnipeg has and their view on development, they’re going to be very involved with our roster. We both felt joining forces together with the goals of character, winning, and development outweighed any obstacle of geographical distance.”