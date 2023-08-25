Menu

Crime

Caledonia man charged in a drug trafficking investigation in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 25, 2023 12:45 pm
Guelph police cruiser.
Guelph police cruiser. Guelph Police Service
Some illicit drugs and a pair of firearms were seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service received information earlier this summer about a man from Haldimand County who was suspected of trafficking controlled substances in the city.

The investigation led officers to two addresses, one in Caledonia and one in Burlington.

They executed search warrants last week and seized $30,000 worth of suspected cocaine as well as suspected MDMA and other controlled substances.

Police also recovered two Ruger 9mm handguns, one of which was loaded and had a second loaded magazine. They also found approximately $23,000 in cash.

A 27-year-old man from Caledonia was arrested and faces a number of charges including possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held for a bail hearing.

 

