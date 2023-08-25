‘Ignited very fast’: Family of 4 escapes large house fire in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Large flames lit up a Surrey, B.C., neighbourhood Friday morning as a large family home burned to the ground.

Global News has learned a family of four lived at the home, and all made it out safely.

The woman who lives at the home told Global News the family was painting a room in the house and was using a space heater to dry out the room. She believes the heater may have started the fire.

“We were renovating the bedroom,” Janice Lauzon said. “(The fire) ignited very fast.”

Lauzon and her family quickly moved to wake all of their neighbours.

Large house fire in Surrey's Bridgeview neighbourhood, four people escaped, no injuries, house gutted, had working smoke alarms homeowner believes cause was electrical heater

A Global News helicopter was able to capture some of the flames around 6:30 a.m.

Large flames were seen covering almost the entire home, largely gutting the home.

The home is located not far from the Pattullo Bridge, near 125A Street and 115 Avenue.

Later Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. the fire has mostly been extinguished. Sixteen firefighters responded to the blaze.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the battalion chief on the scene.

The fire was contained to one home.