Crime

Charges laid after car falsely reported stolen: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 25, 2023 10:36 am
Guelph Police Service
A Guelph man has been charged after police said his car was falsely reported stolen earlier this month.

On Saturday, a man told authorities his vehicle had been stolen from an address on Dawson Road five days before, and that it had since been involved in a hit-and-run collision outside of the city.

The following day, the car was found parked where the man last saw it and police said they noticed fresh damage.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said the car did not move during the time the man claimed it had been stolen.

A 33-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday.

He’ll make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Oct 6.

