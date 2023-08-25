Menu

Education

New Woodstock, Ont. school sizing up as public board grapples with growth

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 10:34 am
A rendering of a large public school. View image in full screen
A rendering of the front of a new school in north Woodstock, Ont. J.P. Thomson Architects Ltd. via TVDSB
A new school expected to open in Woodstock, Ont., for the 2026-27 school year will hold nearly 30 per cent more students than first planned.

The Ministry of Education has approved an additional $8 million in funding for the north Woodstock elementary school, bringing the total funding to $25.6 million.

“I’m thrilled that this funding will enable us to increase the size of the future Woodstock elementary school from 660 to 856 students,” said Mark Fisher, director of education for the Thames Valley District School Board.

The school will also include a five-room child-care centre with room for 10 infants, 30 toddlers and 48 preschoolers.

Stephen Lecce, minister of education, said the province is “determined to build schools and expansions faster, part of our commitment to modernize schools in fast growing communities.”

The TVDSB has been grappling with rapid growth in its jurisdiction, with one of its schools in London capping enrolment this week and moving some previously registered students to a different school.

The board also has eight attendance area reviews underway, including one for Woodstock and one for Oxford North.

More on Canada
