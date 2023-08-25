Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car near Jacques-Cartier Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, marking the second day in a row that a pedestrian has been struck on Montreal roads.

Montreal police say the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the Ville-Marie borough, near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The pedestrian had reportedly entered the traffic lane on De Lorimier Avenue near the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard when he was hit by a car heading south, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police say the event appears to be accidental. Collision investigators were on site to investigate.

It is the second time in as many days that a pedestrian has been injured on city roads. A 29-year-old man was hospitalized on Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Montreal’s east end.

Earlier this month, an 84-year-old woman died from her injuries after she was hit by a truck while crossing a street in the town of Mount Royal. Her husband was also in critical condition.

— with files from Global News’ Max Kalinowicz and Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press