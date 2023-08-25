Menu

Canada

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car near Jacques-Cartier Bridge

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 25, 2023 10:07 am
Montreal police car in Montreal, Saturday, March 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police car in Montreal, Saturday, March 20, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car, marking the second day in a row that a pedestrian has been struck on Montreal roads.

Montreal police say the incident occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday in the Ville-Marie borough, near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The pedestrian had reportedly entered the traffic lane on De Lorimier Avenue near the intersection of de Maisonneuve Boulevard when he was hit by a car heading south, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was not injured.

Police say the event appears to be accidental. Collision investigators were on site to investigate.

It is the second time in as many days that a pedestrian has been injured on city roads. A 29-year-old man was hospitalized on Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Montreal’s east end.

Earlier this month, an 84-year-old woman died from her injuries after she was hit by a truck while crossing a street in the town of Mount Royal. Her husband was also in critical condition.

with files from Global News’ Max Kalinowicz and Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

Pedestrian death in Town of Mount Royal leads to renewed calls for safety
