PUB approves Hydro rate increase, but smaller than requested

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 10:33 pm
Manitobans will be paying a little more for Hydro beginning next week, but not as much as the crown corporation hoped.

Hydro’s request to the Public Utilities Board for a two per cent increase was denied Thursday.

Instead the PUB approved a one per cent overall increase on September 1 and then again in April of next year.

Residential customers will pay 1.4 per cent more in September and April, and the increase is expected to cost the average customer anywhere from $35-65, depending on your living situation.

An initial Hydro request of a 3.5 per cent increase last November was then dropped to a 2 per cent ask a month later after Hydro said the province decided to reduce what it collects from the crown corporation annually in provincial debt guarantee and water rental payments.

Byron Williams of the Public Interest Law Centre, which represents many consumer groups, says Hydro needs to do better to keep its spending under control.

“Our clients just repeat it’s up to Manitoba Hydro to do a better job of managing its day-to-day expenditures and capital expenditures.” Williams said.

He says the PUB’s move to reduce will end up saving $36 million.

 

