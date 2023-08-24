Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek witnesses after pedestrian fatally struck by bus in North Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 8:58 pm
Firefighters at the scene of a fatal collision between a bus and a pedestrian in North Vancouver on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Firefighters at the scene of a fatal collision between a bus and a pedestrian in North Vancouver on Wednesday. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Vancouver RCMP are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a charter bus on Wednesday.

Police said the collision happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 2000-block of Marine Drive, just before the Lions Gate Bridge.

The victim, a 55-year-old North Vancouver man, was taken to hospital but did not survive.

Click to play video: 'Road safety team visits Richmond high school'
Road safety team visits Richmond high school

The bus driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The North Vancouver RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area at the time is urged to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

 

More on Crime
Pedestrian StruckFatalNorth VancouverFatal Bus CrashPedestrian Fatalnorth vancouver fatalbus fatalnorth vancouver bus pedestriannorth vancouver pedestrian fatal

Sponsored content

AdChoices