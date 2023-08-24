Police seek witnesses after pedestrian fatally struck by bus in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a charter bus on Wednesday.

Police said the collision happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 2000-block of Marine Drive, just before the Lions Gate Bridge.

The victim, a 55-year-old North Vancouver man, was taken to hospital but did not survive.

The bus driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The North Vancouver RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area at the time is urged to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.