Weyburn RCMP investigate second fatal collision in 24-hour period

Weyburn RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a semi and a car Wednesday afternoon.
Around 3:50 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of a collision on Highway #33 northwest of Filmore.
The investigation determined a semi and a car collided.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. He has been identified as a 27-year-old male from Winnipeg. His family has been notified.
The driver of the semi did not report any injuries to the police.
Highway #33 was closed during initial investigation but has since re-opened. Weyburn RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision reconstructionist.
