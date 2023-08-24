Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Weyburn RCMP investigate second fatal collision in 24-hour period

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 6:56 pm
At approximately 3:50 p.m., on August 23, 2023, Weyburn RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway #33, northwest of Fillmore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
At approximately 3:50 p.m., on August 23, 2023, Weyburn RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway #33, northwest of Fillmore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weyburn RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a semi and a car Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., RCMP were called to the scene of a collision on Highway #33 northwest of Filmore.

The investigation determined a semi and a car collided.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. He has been identified as a 27-year-old male from Winnipeg. His family has been notified.

Trending Now

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries to the police.

Highway #33 was closed during initial investigation but has since re-opened. Weyburn RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP Collision reconstructionist.

More on Crime
CrimeRCMPPoliceRegina NewsRegina PoliceSaskatchewan RCMPRCMP newsPolice newsWeyburn NewsWeyburn CrashFilmore crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices