Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal collision between semi and car

Swift Current RCMP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred just south of the city.

On August 23, around 4:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway #4, one kilometre south of Swift Current.

The initial investigation found a car and semi collided. The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene by EMS. She has been identified as a 23-year-old female from Swift Current. Her family has been notified.

The driver of the semi did not report any injuries to police.

Highway #4 was closed during the initial investigation but has since re-opened. Swift Current Rural RCMP continues to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.