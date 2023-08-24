Stolen vehicle recovered, charges laid in connection with ‘re-vinning’ investigation in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a “re-vinning” investigation in Oakville, police say. Re-vinning involves changing the vehicle identification number (VIN) of a stolen vehicle to a fraudulently fabricated number to hide the fact that it is stolen.

Halton Regional Police said on Wednesday, officers executed search warrants in Oakville in connection with an auto theft investigation.

Officers said as a result, a 2021 Ford Explorer that had been re-vinned was recovered.

“This was the fourth stolen vehicle recovered during the four-month long investigation,” police said in a news release, adding that the total value of the vehicles is approximately $250,ooo.

Police said a 42-year-old man from Oakville has been charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts each of tampering with a VIN, possession of a counterfeit mark, and possession of an automobile master key, three counts of possession of forged documents and one count of fraud over $5,000.

A 39-year-old man from Oakville was also charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both the accused were released pending a court hearing, police said.