Canada

Saskatoon bike unit officer assaulted while responding to call

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:50 pm
Saskatoon police said a 38-year-old man was charged with assault Wednesday after he confronted a police officer on a bike. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police said a 38-year-old man was charged with assault Wednesday after he confronted a police officer on a bike. File / Global News
Saskatoon police said a 38-year-old man was charged with assault Wednesday after he confronted a police officer on a bike.

A member of the Saskatoon police bike unit was responding to a call downtown and was approached by an aggressive man while on their way to the scene.

Police described the man as “verbally and physically irate”.

A struggle broke out between the man and the bike officer.

According to Saskatoon police, the police bike fell to the ground and the officer was mildly injured.

The man is charged with assaulting a police officer.

