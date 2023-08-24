Menu

Crime

Manitoba man charged in fatal Scanterbury hit-and-run, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 3:37 pm
The car Selkirk RCMP say was involved in a collision. View image in full screen
The car Selkirk RCMP say was involved in a collision. Selkirk RCMP
A 66-year-old man from the Powerview-Pine Falls area has been charged in an April hit-and-run incident on Highway 59, Manitoba RCMP said.

Richard Nevedly will appear in a Selkirk courtroom Sept. 8 to face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop after an accident causing death, in connection to the April 20 crash that took place in Scanterbury, Man.

The victim, a 75-year-old Scanterbury man, had been walking on the right-hand shoulder of the highway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The suspect vehicle, police said, failed to remain at the scene.

After an investigation, Nevedly was served Wednesday with a summons to appear in court.

Click to play video: 'RCMP release details on two fatal highway incidents'
RCMP release details on two fatal highway incidents

 

