Fire tears through residential building in Châteauguay: 36 families displaced

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Châteauguay, in Quebec’s Montérégie region, battled a major blaze on Thursday.

Châteauguay Mayor Éric Allard told Global News the fire broke out at 11 a.m. in a residential building located at 39 St-Hubert Street.

“It was a barbecue fire that started and spread quickly to the roof,” Allard said.

In a photo posted by the city in a news release, smoke is seen filling the street obstructing the view.

Officials said the apartment complex, which houses 36 low-income units, was safely evacuated and there were no reports of injury.

A neighbouring building with 25 apartments was also evacuated as a safety precaution as it became engulfed in thick smoke.

Affected residents were initially set up at Mary Gardner School located just across the street from the burning building.

Story continues below advertisement

But Allard said they have since been relocated to the Manoir D’Youville hotel located on Île Saint-Bernard.

“They will have rooms there and meals,” Allard said, adding the 36 families will be provided for. “We will be there for them.”

Allard didn’t yet know the extent of the damage to the building, as fire crews were still trying to contain the blaze as of 3:30 p.m., but he doubts residents will be able to return.

“I’m not an expert but I think it’s a total loss,” he said. “I saw pieces of the roof falling down.”

And while all the people made it out safely, Allard said he heard that some pets were left behind.

“It’s incredibly sad,” he said of the unfolding tragedy.

Allard, however, was buoyed by the numerous offers of help his office has received from concerned citizens since news of the fire broke.

“I’m proud of our community,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The City is currently in discussions with the Red Cross and Solide — the social housing organization that owns the building — to find ways to assist the affected families moving forward.

Allard said the situation is especially difficult as it’s the second time in four years that a residential building for low-income earners is destroyed by fire.

“That’s 70 low-income units we’ve lost in four years,”he said.

Many parts of the province are currently dealing with a housing crisis with rental units few and far between.

The situation in Châteauguay is no different, according to Allard, especially when it comes to affordable housing.

“We have some projects underway, but the need is so large,” he said.

The city will update its website and Facebook page in coming days with information on how and where people can help.