2 men arrested in connection with the death of Tristan Chaboyer: Prince Albert police

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) has arrested two men as a result of an ongoing investigation into the death of 24-year-old Tristan Chaboyer, whose remains were discovered in November 2020.

The PAPS Criminal Investigation Division arrested Kyle Charles, 45, and Harley Bear, 28, on Wednesday.

“Both have been charged for accessory after the fact to murder and made their first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday August 24, 2023,” police said in a statement.

PAPS Criminal Investigation Division launched its investigation into Chaboyer’s after he was reported missing on Sept. 10, 2020. His remains were discovered in a wooded rural area east of Prince Albert in November.

“After examination by the police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the incident was classified as a homicide,” the police statement read.

Police said further updates from the investigation will be provided as they develop.