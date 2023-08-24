Drumheller, Alta. man accused of blackmailing Ont. man with indecent photos

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old Alberta man faces three charges following an RCMP investigation into the alleged extortion of an Ontario resident who shared indecent photos through social media.

RCMP officials confirm the victim, a man, approached the Halton Regional Police Service in Ontario and claimed that he had been coerced into sending money to someone he met online.

According to police, the suspect threatened to share photos he had gathered of the victim if payment wasn’t sent.

Following an eight-month investigation, officers arrested Brandon Bulechowsky, a resident of Nacmine, Alta., located within the town of Drumheller.

Bulechowsky has been charged with:

extortion

possession of property obtained by crime

failing to comply with probation

He is scheduled to appear in Halton provincial court in Ontario, via CCTV, on Sept. 12.

The investigation into Bulechowsky continues and RCMP officials believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward to police.