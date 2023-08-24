Menu

Canada

Members to vote on MGEU-MBLL tentative agreement Thursday, results awaited on Sunday

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Union, MBLL reach tentative agreement'
Union, MBLL reach tentative agreement
A provincewide Liquor Mart strike may soon come to and end as the union representing picketing employees and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries have reached a tentative agreement.
Details of the tentative agreement reached between the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) were shared with members Thursday morning, according to a release sent to media by the union at noon.

All members of the bargaining unit will receive wage increases of approximately 12 per cent or more over four years, the release reads.

“We said from the beginning that our members’ priority was achieving fair wage increases that help all members keep up with the rising cost of living,” MGEU president Kyle Ross said.

“By providing our members with wage increases of 12 per cent or more over four years, this agreement delivers on that priority.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government union president speaks out against pressure from employer bargaining unit'
Manitoba government union president speaks out against pressure from employer bargaining unit

The liquor strike started on July 19 with targeted job action, followed by a full strike on Aug. 8.

The MGEU says picket lines at MBLL locations have come down until voting by members is completed at noon on Sunday.

Voting on the tentative agreement opened Thursday at noon and results will be released to the members, the employer and the media on Sunday afternoon.

“Our goal was to get an offer at the bargaining table that we could recommend to our members. By providing wage increases of 12 per cent or more over 4 years, this agreement accomplishes that – significantly improving on the 2 per cent per year wage mandate initially proposed by the government,” Ross added.

“Our bargaining committee is recommending that members accept this agreement, but ultimately it is the members who will decide.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

