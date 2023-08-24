B.C. wildfires: Daytime flights slowly resuming at Kelowna airport

One week after they were halted, daytime flights are starting to resume at Kelowna International Airport.
Last Friday, airspace restrictions were issued for the Central Okanagan due to wildfire concerns. At first, all flights were cancelled, though negotiations allowed commercial traffic to land between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
A look at Thursday’s arrivals and departures on the airport’s website showed that most flights were still cancelled. However, three flights are scheduled to arrive in the afternoon, along with two departures.
Passengers should check with their airline for updated information about the status of their flight.
“While this will allow more flights to operate, there are still several restrictions to the airspace surrounding YLW that could impact aircrafts’ ability to arrive and depart,” the City of Kelowna said.
“Flight schedules will depend on the airline and technology of each individual aircraft.”
As the airport resumes regular operations, shops and restaurants within YLW may be open for limited hours.
The city added that the airport is continuing to work with the “BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada to further increase access to airspace and improve our airline partners’ ability to arrive and depart from YLW.”
Comments