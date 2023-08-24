Menu

Sports

Canadian Table Tennis Championships in Hay River cancelled due to N.W.T. wildfires

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2023 11:46 am
Japan's Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto,left, battle China's Chuqin Wang and Yingsha Sun, right, during the mixed doubles finals match during day six of the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Houston. The Canadian Table Tennis Championships scheduled for Sept. 22-24 in Hay River, N.W.T., have been cancelled due to the ongoing wildfire situation in the territory, Table Tennis North announced. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Wyke
The Canadian Table Tennis Championships scheduled for Sept. 22-24 in Hay River, N.W.T., have been cancelled due to the ongoing wildfire situation in the territory, Table Tennis North announced.

In light of the cancellation, Table Tennis North says its organizing committee plans to make a proposal to Table Tennis Canada to host the event next year.

The organization says it will provide updates once circumstances return to normal.

Wildfires have run rampant through tens of thousands of square kilometres in the Northwest Territories, forcing the government to declare a state of emergency last week and residents of the capital city, Yellowknife, and Hay River, near the Alberta border, to flee.

As of Tuesday, seven out of every 10 residents in the territory had been forced from their homes.

Fires are in holding patterns near Yellowknife, Hay River and Fort Smith, but fire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick has said the situation is still dangerous.

“While Table Tennis North and its partners are very disappointed to have to cancel this event, we believe this decision is in the best interest of everyone,” said Marny Twigge, vice president, Table Tennis North.

“It is indeed devastating to witness the havoc caused by the wildfires, and we hope everyone is keeping safe and in good health.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

