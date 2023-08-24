Menu

Crime

Man flown to Calgary hospital after nightclub shooting in Brooks, Alta.

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted August 24, 2023 12:02 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of a Surrey RCMP officer. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An overnight shooting at a Brooks, Alta., nightclub sent one man to a Calgary hospital, police said.

Brooks RCMP responded to the nightclub shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they were told that a 45-year-old man, a Brooks resident, had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, there was a fight and someone got shot.

Police say the man’s injuries were significant and he was flown to a Calgary hospital. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is in its early stages, no arrests have been made and police believe this was not a random shooting and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are asking those with information on the shooting to contact them at 403-794-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come

CrimeShootingCalgaryHospitalCrime StoppersGunshotAltercationBrooksNightclubNightclub ShootingBrooks RCMP
