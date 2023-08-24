Numerous assaults at south-end group home in Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a number of assaults at a south-end group home earlier this week.

Police were called to an address shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday after they said a woman armed herself with silverware before assaulting a pair of staff members and another resident.

The victims reportedly suffered minor injuries.

They said the accused left before officers arrived, but she was found and arrested on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old faces assault and weapons charges and was held for a bail hearing.

She is scheduled to make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph courtroom on Sept. 29.