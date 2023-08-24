Menu

Crime

Numerous assaults at south-end group home in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted August 24, 2023 10:42 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they’ve laid charges in connection with a number of assaults at a south-end group home earlier this week.

Police were called to an address shortly after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday after they said a woman armed herself with silverware before assaulting a pair of staff members and another resident.

The victims reportedly suffered minor injuries.

They said the accused left before officers arrived, but she was found and arrested on Wednesday.

Trending Now

A 23-year-old faces assault and weapons charges and was held for a bail hearing.

She is scheduled to make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph courtroom on Sept. 29.

